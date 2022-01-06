Investors Buy Large Volume of TherapeuticsMD Call Options (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,893 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the typical volume of 968 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,534,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

