Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,298 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,750% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

ACHV traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,532. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

