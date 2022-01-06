Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 54,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,109 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,990,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 1,790,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,223. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

