INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 104.1% in December

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the November 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.95. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.