IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 803,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.