IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $5,486,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 444,858 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

