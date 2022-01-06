IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

