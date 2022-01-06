IQeon Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. IQeon has a market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00006821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

