IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.02 million, a P/E ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $154,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock worth $6,187,771 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth $215,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.