Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.