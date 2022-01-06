iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,025. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

