iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.39 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

