iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,411 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12.

