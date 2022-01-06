iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.19

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 360283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

