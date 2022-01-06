iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.07. 148,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 108,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

