iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

