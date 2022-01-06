iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

