iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.91 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.