iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.98 and a 200 day moving average of $451.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.44 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

