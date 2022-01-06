iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

