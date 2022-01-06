iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $103,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

