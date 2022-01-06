iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,970,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.96. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

