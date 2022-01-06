iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 57,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.21 and had previously closed at $87.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.