Italo (XTA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,186.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $7,814.03 and $1,186.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

