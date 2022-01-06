Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 80.8% over the last three years.

NYSE ITUB opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

