iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $363,300.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.69 and a beta of 1.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

