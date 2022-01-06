J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,267 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

