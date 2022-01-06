Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley lowered Jackson Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.