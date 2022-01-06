Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.