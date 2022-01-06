James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of James River Group worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

