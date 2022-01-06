Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager Sells 140,827 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16.

Jamf stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 210.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jamf by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

