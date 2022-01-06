Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.