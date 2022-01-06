Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bumble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

