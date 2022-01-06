Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 425 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.