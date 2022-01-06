Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 904 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

