Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

