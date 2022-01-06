Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPXGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of JPXGY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.