Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $891,606.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

