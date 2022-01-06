Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

