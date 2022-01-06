Jennifer N. Jones Sells 796 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COIN traded down $15.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.23. 5,184,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,099 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

