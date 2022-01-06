Jennifer N. Jones Sells 796 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
COIN traded down $15.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.23. 5,184,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.28.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,099 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.