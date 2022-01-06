Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.47. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.55.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.