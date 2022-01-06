JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $6.05 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.