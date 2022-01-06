JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $6.05 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
AdTheorent Company Profile
