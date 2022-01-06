Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

