JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABC opened at GBX 1,608 ($21.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,522.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.