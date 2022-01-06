JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $56.50

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.