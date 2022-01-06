JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,004. The company has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

