JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $451.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 255849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($6.35).

The company has a market cap of £383.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.