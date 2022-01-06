JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

