Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.76

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 80202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

