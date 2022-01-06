Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KLDO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

